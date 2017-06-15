National Weather Service issues flood...

National Weather Service issues flood warnings for area rivers, creeks

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood warning for rivers and creeks in Bartholomew County following heavy rain overnight. Flood warnings have been issued for the East Fork White River, Haw Creek and Clifty Creek.

