National Dairy Month: Indiana is 2nd nationally in ice cream production
June is also National Dairy Month and the American Dairy Association in Indiana, also called Winners Drink Milk, has two options to offer. The recipe on Winnersdrinkmilk.com says you'll need two cups of heavy whipping cream, an optional pinch of salt, and a jar with a tight-fitting lid.
