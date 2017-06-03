Movie season heats up: Watch films outdoors
Get lost in "The Fast and the Furious," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or "Cool Hand Luke" while surrounded by the garden artistry the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Families can sit under the stars and enjoy "Lego Batman" at the Greenwood Public Library, or float along at the Franklin pool's "dive-in" showing of "Free Willy."
