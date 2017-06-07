Mother shoots, kills armed suspect du...

Mother shoots, kills armed suspect during attempted home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Police in Indiana say a mother has shot and killed an intruder who was trying to break into her home. Indianapolis police confirmed the fatal shooting occurred in the 2800 block of White Knight Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... 1 hr Dave 2
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears 1 hr Dave 11
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 5 hr Stray- Dog 24
Craig D. 21 hr xyz 3
Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens... Tue Accept it Donnie 1
Officer Michael rahn Tue okhereyougo 3
News Homicide detectives look for clues in last week... Tue No doubt 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC