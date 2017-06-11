Mother shoots and kills armed suspect...

Mother shoots and kills armed suspect during attempted home invasion

13 hrs ago

Police in Indiana say a mother has shot and killed an intruder who was trying to break into her home. Indianapolis police confirmed the fatal shooting occurred in the 2800 block of White Knight Boulevard.

