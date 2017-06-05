Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say An...
A gun owner shoots a handgun on the indoor firing range at the National Armory gun store in April 2013 in Pompano Beach, Florida. INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|6 hr
|Impeach Mike Next
|13
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|6 hr
|Fire Jefferson Se...
|3
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|13 hr
|Peter Ross
|28
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|13 hr
|run
|4
|Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens...
|Tue
|Accept it Donnie
|1
|Officer Michael rahn
|Jun 6
|okhereyougo
|3
|Homicide detectives look for clues in last week...
|Jun 6
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC