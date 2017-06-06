MJ Insurance Adds Neal, Gloyeske, Jon...

MJ Insurance Adds Neal, Gloyeske, Jones in Indianapolis

MJ Insurance recently hired Michaela Neal, Margaret Gloyeske and Jacob Jones in Indianapolis, Ind., where the independent agency is headquartered. Neal, an intern in the risk management department during the Spring semester, continues on with the MJ team as risk transfer specialist trainee.

