Missing autistic teenager found safe on city's northwest side

11 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS - UPDATE: Pike Township Fire officials say they Michael Pham, who went missing Monday night, has been found safe and reunited with family. Police say they found him in the area of the Meijer near 38th Street and Moller Road just before 5 a.m. Police began the search the area near 56th Street and Lafayette Road after he was reported missing around 11 p.m. Monday.

