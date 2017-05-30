Metro Police looking for van involved...

Metro Police looking for van involved in Saturday hit and run crash

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro Police say this black van is suspected of leaving the scene of a crash that critically injured a woman on Michigan Road Saturday. INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police detectives are looking for a black Dodge Ram van with a ladder on the roof that they think was involved in a Saturday evening crash on Michigan Road that left a woman critically injured.

