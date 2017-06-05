Metro Police find Butler championship...

Metro Police find Butler championship ring during drug bust

11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro Police arrested a man on the east side Sunday and recovered drugs and a Butler football championship ring in the process. Police say 54-year-old Scott Cook of Indianapolis ran from them when they were called for a disturbance at 13th Street and North Shannon Avenue.

Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

