Metro Police find Butler championship ring during drug bust
Metro Police arrested a man on the east side Sunday and recovered drugs and a Butler football championship ring in the process. Police say 54-year-old Scott Cook of Indianapolis ran from them when they were called for a disturbance at 13th Street and North Shannon Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|5 min
|Trump your President
|76
|Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06)
|21 hr
|swoo
|2
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|22 hr
|Mr K
|7
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|Sat
|Dave
|15
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|Sat
|veteran
|4
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|Sat
|hoosier dad
|5
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|Sat
|comrades come rally
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC