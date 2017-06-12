Meet Quintez as he helps clean up Indianapolis
So, who is Quintez? He's a 14-year-old Indianapolis boy who lives on the city's near north side. I met Quintez June 13 at Tarkington Park during the launch of a new summer jobs program sponsored by Indy Parks, the MLK Center and IMPD.
Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
