Mayor Hogsett promises to lower Indy's pollution levels
Mayor Joe Hogsett, D-Indianapolis, presented his Criminal Justice Reform plan - including plans for a new jail - on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 INDIANAPOLIS - Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke Friday against President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord. By abandoning the world's chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge.
