Man arrested after drugs found in traffic stop

14 hrs ago

Wesley Deaton-Gray, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of dealing marijuana, dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. A Greenwood police officer stopped Deaton-Gray's vehicle near County Line Road and U.S. 31 at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

