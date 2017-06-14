Man arrested after drugs found in traffic stop
Wesley Deaton-Gray, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on a charge of dealing marijuana, dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. A Greenwood police officer stopped Deaton-Gray's vehicle near County Line Road and U.S. 31 at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
