Magnificent Macaws take flight at Indianapolis Zoo
The Indianapolis Zoo is once again breaking new ground with its latest exhibit - one that brings the animals out of their enclosures and into the part of the zoo normally reserved for people. The "Magnificent Macaws" appear several times a day at the new Bicentennial Pavilion, which is near the zoo's main entrance.
