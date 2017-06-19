Live Doppler 13 Radar Morning Forecast 6/25/2017

Live Doppler 13 Radar Morning Forecas...

Morning Forecast 6/25/2017

Thanks to a spring-like airmass Central Indiana will have another big swing from "cool-ish" temperatures this morning to mild afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Like Saturday we're expecting more fair weather cumulus to build around or just after noon.

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at June 25 at 10:39AM EDT

