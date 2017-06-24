Liam Payne And Niall Horan Have A One Direction Reunion In Indiana - Look

Though One Direction has been on hiatus for quite a while now, it's still plainly obvious that the guys have a lot of love and support for each other - and nowhere was it more clear than Indianapolis, Indiana last night when Liam Payne and Niall Horan got together again! The duo were in the Midwest together to celebrate a radio birthday bash with a major concert - Flo Rida , Fifth Harmony , and Aaron Carter were all also in Indianapolis to perform - and so the former Directioners decided to put up a couple cute vids on their Instagram stories to leave fans going crazy! Day 556 of Hiatus: Liam Payne and Niall Horan 2/4 of One Direction have reunited tonight in Indianapolis.

