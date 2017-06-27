Letter asks for fire station to be reopened
INDIANAPOLIS Those living on Indy's north side have asked the city to reconsider its decision to close their fire station. The Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association sent a letter to Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis fire chief because they believe emergency response times have increased.
