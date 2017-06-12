Lebanon police investigating homicide Sunday morning

The Lebanon Police are working with the Boone County Homicide unit to investigate a homicide in the 500 block of Dicks Street near State Road 39 on Sunday morning. Police were called to the home after Sonia Foster, 68 , went to a neighbor's home around 7 a.m. Sunday to get help for her and her husband 73-year-old Maxwell Foster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.