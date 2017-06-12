Lebanon police investigating homicide Sunday morning
The Lebanon Police are working with the Boone County Homicide unit to investigate a homicide in the 500 block of Dicks Street near State Road 39 on Sunday morning. Police were called to the home after Sonia Foster, 68 , went to a neighbor's home around 7 a.m. Sunday to get help for her and her husband 73-year-old Maxwell Foster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evergreen State College
|4 hr
|sad
|4
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|15 hr
|Lawyer Up Some More
|9
|Pool Permit (Jun '11)
|20 hr
|Luke
|12
|Anxiety and pain Meds
|21 hr
|killian
|1
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Sun
|vvvvvvve
|9
|Mike Pence's private emails costing taxpayers $...
|Sun
|Russia Hacked Mik...
|1
|Trump's father's day gift to Putin: Cuba
|Sun
|Happy Day Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC