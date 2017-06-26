Lebanon man charged in fatal stabbing...

Lebanon man charged in fatal stabbing of man, attack on wife

A prosecutor says he might seek the death penalty against a teenager charged in the home invasion stabbing death of a 73-year-old suburban Indianapolis man and an assault on his wife. Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer says the 23 charges against 19-year-old Zachariah Wright of Lebanon including murder, attempted murder, sexual battery, burglary and criminal confinement.

