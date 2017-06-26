Lebanon man charged in fatal stabbing of man, attack on wife
A prosecutor says he might seek the death penalty against a teenager charged in the home invasion stabbing death of a 73-year-old suburban Indianapolis man and an assault on his wife. Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer says the 23 charges against 19-year-old Zachariah Wright of Lebanon including murder, attempted murder, sexual battery, burglary and criminal confinement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump misses his own deadline for ISIS news con...
|13 min
|Trump Misses It A...
|1
|Trump admits Russia interfered in our election
|18 min
|Trump Admits It
|1
|Carrier sucks
|24 min
|Pence got the Tru...
|3
|Trump's approval rating drops even lower after ...
|5 hr
|Low Ratings L O L
|1
|Republicans reduced to lying about GOP health p...
|5 hr
|No Heart Donnie
|1
|Evergreen State College
|5 hr
|TrumpedProfessors
|8
|Another Snowflake bites the dust
|6 hr
|TrumpedProfessors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC