Kokomo woman, child survive after they were ejected in I-65 crash

A mother and child from Kokomo were seriously injured but somehow able to survive a rollover crash on Interstate 65 near Rensselaer Sunday afternoon even though they were thrown from their SUV. State Police say Keyida L. Moore, 37, and 3-year-old Kayla Williams, both of Kokomo were ejected out the passenger side window when a tire blew on the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Eric W. Williams, 31, also of Kokomo.

