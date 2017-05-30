Kokomo woman, child survive after they were ejected in I-65 crash
A mother and child from Kokomo were seriously injured but somehow able to survive a rollover crash on Interstate 65 near Rensselaer Sunday afternoon even though they were thrown from their SUV. State Police say Keyida L. Moore, 37, and 3-year-old Kayla Williams, both of Kokomo were ejected out the passenger side window when a tire blew on the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Eric W. Williams, 31, also of Kokomo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craig D.
|2 hr
|xyz
|1
|London Falling Down
|11 hr
|Trumped Republitards
|2
|Trump embarrasses himself — and America — once ...
|11 hr
|The story must be...
|1
|The London tweets prove Donald Trump is never g...
|11 hr
|Trump is totally ...
|1
|Picture of Kroger's at 1800 East 10 th St.
|15 hr
|no
|4
|Merkle whines
|Sat
|Trumped Republicans
|11
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Sat
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC