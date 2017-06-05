Juveniles in custody for armed robber...

Juveniles in custody for armed robbery of cab driver

INDIANAPOLIS - Three juveniles are in custody after police say they tried to rob a cab driver and even opened fire on his car. Their arrests come nearly two months after the dangerous encounter was caught on camera.

