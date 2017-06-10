James Seaton

James Seaton

James Seaton, 71, of Greenfield, died Friday, June 9, 2017, surrounded by family and friends at Morristown Manor. Born on August 7, 1945, in Plainfield, as the son of Wendell and Lillian Seaton.

