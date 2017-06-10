James Seaton
James Seaton, 71, of Greenfield, died Friday, June 9, 2017, surrounded by family and friends at Morristown Manor. Born on August 7, 1945, in Plainfield, as the son of Wendell and Lillian Seaton.
