ISP seeking witnesses to I-465 shooting

Areal Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:35AM EDT expiring June 16 at 12:45AM EDT in effect for: Warren Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:06AM EDT expiring June 15 at 4:53PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:06AM EDT expiring June 15 at 9:21PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:06AM EDT expiring June 18 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:06AM EDT expiring June 18 at 11:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:06AM EDT expiring June 17 at 9:12PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:06AM EDT expiring June 19 at 10:02AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 15 at 11:06AM EDT expiring June 17 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.