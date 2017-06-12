Indy Nature Play Days run through Sat...

Indy Nature Play Days run through Saturday

8 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids on Saturday, why not visit a park? Through a partnership with the Indiana Children's Nature Network, Indy Parks is hosting Nature Play Days Saturday at Eagle Creek Park and Garfield Park.

