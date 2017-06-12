Indy Nature Play Days run through Saturday

Flood Warning issued June 17 at 11:37AM EDT expiring June 18 at 6:48AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 21 at 11:13PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued June 17 at 11:37AM EDT expiring June 19 at 10:02AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 20 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 21 at 1:20PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids on Saturday, why not visit a park? Through a partnership with the Indiana Children's Nature Network, Indy Parks is hosting Nature Play Days Saturday at Eagle Creek Park and Garfield Park.

