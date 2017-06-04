Indy man airlifted after ATV crash in Fountain County
Indiana Conservation Officers said 49-year-old Richard Wyrick of Indianapolis was driving a four-wheeler and chasing another individual on an ATV when he lost control and collided with a tree. Wyrick was thrown from the ATV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craig D.
|7 hr
|xyz
|1
|London Falling Down
|15 hr
|Trumped Republitards
|2
|Trump embarrasses himself — and America — once ...
|15 hr
|The story must be...
|1
|The London tweets prove Donald Trump is never g...
|15 hr
|Trump is totally ...
|1
|Picture of Kroger's at 1800 East 10 th St.
|20 hr
|no
|4
|Merkle whines
|Sat
|Trumped Republicans
|11
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Sat
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC