Indy man airlifted after ATV crash in Fountain County

Indiana Conservation Officers said 49-year-old Richard Wyrick of Indianapolis was driving a four-wheeler and chasing another individual on an ATV when he lost control and collided with a tree. Wyrick was thrown from the ATV.

