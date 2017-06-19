Indianapolis tries to halt Carmel's 9...

Indianapolis tries to halt Carmel's 96th Street roundabout plan

Carmel's plan to build a series of roundabouts on 96th Street may have hit a roadblock, with the city of Indianapolis asking a court to stop its neighbor to the north from moving forward with the project.

