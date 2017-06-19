Indianapolis selected to pilot first Community Innovation Lab of its kind

After a rigorous national search process, Indianapolis has been selected as the first U.S. city to pilot EmcArts' first Community Innovation Lab focused on economic inclusion. The winning proposal, submitted by Spirit & Place, Groundwork Indy, and Kheprw Institute, is aimed at creating inclusive and sustainable economies for formerly incarcerated individuals, youth aging out of the foster care system, and others who are too frequently pushed aside by traditional economic systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.