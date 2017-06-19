Indianapolis selected to pilot first ...

Indianapolis selected to pilot first Community Innovation Lab of its kind

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

After a rigorous national search process, Indianapolis has been selected as the first U.S. city to pilot EmcArts' first Community Innovation Lab focused on economic inclusion. The winning proposal, submitted by Spirit & Place, Groundwork Indy, and Kheprw Institute, is aimed at creating inclusive and sustainable economies for formerly incarcerated individuals, youth aging out of the foster care system, and others who are too frequently pushed aside by traditional economic systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dancers body found 5 hr NotImportant 3
After Trump "deal", layoffs set to begin next m... 6 hr trumplilhands 6
Trump bluff on White House tapes wasn’t just di... 17 hr TrumpedMaddow 2
Evergreen State College Thu Please Get Help 6
Georgia election Thu Please Get Help 2
Looking for older women to have fun with Thu True 3
Favorite Places 70s and 80s (Feb '13) Thu Kevin D 198
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at June 23 at 10:11PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC