Indianapolis selected to pilot first Community Innovation Lab of its kind
After a rigorous national search process, Indianapolis has been selected as the first U.S. city to pilot EmcArts' first Community Innovation Lab focused on economic inclusion. The winning proposal, submitted by Spirit & Place, Groundwork Indy, and Kheprw Institute, is aimed at creating inclusive and sustainable economies for formerly incarcerated individuals, youth aging out of the foster care system, and others who are too frequently pushed aside by traditional economic systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancers body found
|5 hr
|NotImportant
|3
|After Trump "deal", layoffs set to begin next m...
|6 hr
|trumplilhands
|6
|Trump bluff on White House tapes wasn’t just di...
|17 hr
|TrumpedMaddow
|2
|Evergreen State College
|Thu
|Please Get Help
|6
|Georgia election
|Thu
|Please Get Help
|2
|Looking for older women to have fun with
|Thu
|True
|3
|Favorite Places 70s and 80s (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Kevin D
|198
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC