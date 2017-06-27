Indianapolis Man Who Led ISP on a Car Chase Arrested Wednesday, June 28
On Monday, 27 year old Ryan Mcgill was pulled over by ISP on I-69 around mile marker 82 near the Greene/Daviess county line. Before police could approach the vehicle, Mcgill sped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plans for Islamic Life Center take shape (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Steve Irwin-Rommel
|5
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|6 hr
|Dave
|2
|AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica...
|Tue
|Maybe
|3
|Carrier sucks
|Tue
|Carrier Scammed U...
|6
|Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files as ...
|Tue
|Russia Holsters
|1
|Roger Stone set to testify next month in House ...
|Tue
|Lock Him Up
|4
|Trump admits Russia interfered in our election
|Tue
|DaveWoodJaBlowMe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC