Indiana lawmakers soon could have their staffs armed
Starting soon, Statehouse staff will be allowed to bring a gun to work. It's a law that state Sen. Jim Tomes, a Republican from Wadesville, worked on for a couple years because he said staff should be armed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|42 min
|Peter Ross
|127
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|47 min
|Jeffrie
|2
|Senate approves new sanctions to punish Russia ...
|11 hr
|Putin Puppet Got ...
|1
|Comey outed as liar again
|11 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|Antifa ,Obama and Soros
|11 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|Summer of Obama and Soros
|11 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|MSM failed again
|11 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC