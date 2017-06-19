Indiana crackdown on opioids sparks m...

Indiana crackdown on opioids sparks more pharmacy robberies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

As the nation's opioid epidemic intensified, Indiana cracked down on over-prescribing doctors and "pill mills" catering to people with addictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dancers body found 8 hr NotImportant 3
After Trump "deal", layoffs set to begin next m... 9 hr trumplilhands 6
Trump bluff on White House tapes wasn’t just di... 20 hr TrumpedMaddow 2
Evergreen State College Thu Please Get Help 6
Georgia election Thu Please Get Help 2
Looking for older women to have fun with Thu True 3
Favorite Places 70s and 80s (Feb '13) Thu Kevin D 198
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC