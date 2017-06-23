IND flight bound for Atlanta makes emergency stop in Tennessee
Airport spokesperson Kristie Haulsee said emergency crews were responding to a report of a Delta flight that needed to make a landing due to smoke in the cockpit. No additional information on injuries or the plane's condition were immediately available.
