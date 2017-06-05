in Re: the Involuntary Termination of...

in Re: the Involuntary Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

IN RE: the Involuntary Termination of the Parent-Child Relationship of Jy.K. and J.K. , and K.H. and J.K. , Appellants-Respondents, v. The Indiana Department of Child Services, Appellee-Petitioner ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT K.H. Mark A. Delgado, Monticello, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT J.K. Steven Knecht, Vonderheide & Knecht, P.C., Lafayette, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEE Curtis T. Hill, Jr., Attorney General of Indiana, David E. Corey, Deputy Attorney General, Indianapolis, Indiana K.H. and J.K. each appeal the trial court's orders involuntarily terminating their parental rights to their minor children Jy.K. and J.K. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears 36 min Dave 15
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 4 hr RiccardoFire 37
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... 14 hr veteran 4
Why is Greenwood so trashy? 14 hr hoosier dad 5
Bernie Sanders Jailed 14 hr comrades come rally 12
Donald Trump's new FBI director nominee has Rus... Fri Russians everywhere 1
Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens... Fri nnono 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Marion County was issued at June 10 at 6:35PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC