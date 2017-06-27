IMPD searching for suspect in northwe...

IMPD searching for suspect in northwest side armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a convenience store on the northwest side. Police say he conned the clerk into leaving the protected glass booth by saying someone was breaking into his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plans for Islamic Life Center take shape (Jul '15) 4 hr Law 8
Leftist in Revolt 4 hr TrumpedIslam 1
Trump admits Russia interfered in our election 4 hr TrumpedIslam 4
AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica... 4 hr TrumpedIslam 4
Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa... 16 hr Dave 2
Carrier sucks Tue Carrier Scammed U... 6
Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files as ... Tue Russia Holsters 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,341 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC