IMPD investigating death of man found shot in vehicle
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car on the northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday. Officers were called to the 6600 block of Hollow Run Drive, just west of Interstate 465 on the west side, shortly after noon on a report of a person down.
