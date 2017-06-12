IMPD investigating after two people were shot at west side club
Indianapolis police are still investigating after two people were shot at the Venus Club in the 3500 block of West 16th Street early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the west side club just before 3 a.m. for the report of shots fired and at least two people being shot.
