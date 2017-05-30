IMPD homicide detectives investigating fatal west side shooting
Indianapolis police officers were called to the 5600 block of Whitcomb Court just before 1:30 Sunday for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old man suffering from at least gun shot wound.
