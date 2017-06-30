IMPD chief on shooting: 'Everybody's ...

IMPD chief on shooting: 'Everybody's watching'

14 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

With more questions than answers after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Bryan Roach is promising an open and transparent investigation into exactly what happened. It started at 1:45 a.m. when police pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Burdsal Parkway and Riverside Drive.

