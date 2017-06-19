Hoosiers remember "The King" on 40th anniversary of final performance
INDIANAPOLIS - Forty years ago, one 16-year-old girl stood among 18,000 other people in the presence of Elvis Presley at Market Square Arena - a day she remembers as one of the best days of her life. Jeanne Drews and her sister pose with a plaque they created for Elvis Presley.
