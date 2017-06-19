Hoosiers remember "The King" on 40th ...

Hoosiers remember "The King" on 40th anniversary of final performance

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Forty years ago, one 16-year-old girl stood among 18,000 other people in the presence of Elvis Presley at Market Square Arena - a day she remembers as one of the best days of her life. Jeanne Drews and her sister pose with a plaque they created for Elvis Presley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another Snowflake bites the dust 7 min TrumpedProfessors 1
Evergreen State College 4 hr ICE 7
snapchat usernames! (Nov '13) 11 hr Gross 5
Mitch Hunter circus freak 15 hr yuck 1
Dancers body found Sun WeCare 6
Bye Medicaid, we will miss you Sun TrumpedBernie 3
Bernie Sanders bank Fraud Sun TrumpedBernie 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,384 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC