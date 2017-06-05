There are on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 14 hrs ago, titled Homicide detectives look for clues in last week's triple murder. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

Indianapolis police suspect at least 4 people are connected to a triple murder on the city's fare ast side. But they don't know who they are, or even what they look like.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.