Hole traps cars, fire trucks on Indy's SW side

INDIANAPOLIS Although community members have nicknamed a massive hole in their neighborhood, "Lake Waldemere," they aren't attached to it, and would still like to see it repaired. The hole at Lambert and Waldemere streets has trapped cars inside and as of recently, a fire truck was stopped in its tracks.

