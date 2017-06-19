Holcomb: Paris trip chance to 'sell, ...

Holcomb: Paris trip chance to 'sell, sell, sell' state's potential in aerospace

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is laying more groundwork for further growth in Indiana's aviation sector by visiting the International Paris Air Show during the first international trade mission of his administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anxiety and pain Meds 12 min Chaw chaw 2
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 4 hr Sonny 129
Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14) 4 hr LCH emp lie 74
Evergreen State College 10 hr sad 4
Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc... 20 hr Lawyer Up Some More 9
Pool Permit (Jun '11) Sun Luke 12
Why Blacks become Muslims Sun vvvvvvve 9
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC