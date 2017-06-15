Groups propose extending rail line in...

Groups propose extending rail line into Indianapolis

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Indianapolis Star reports four proposals were submitted this week to the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority for expanded service along the Nickel Plate rail line. The 37-mile line runs through Marion and Hamilton counties.

