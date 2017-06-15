Groups propose extending rail line into Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Star reports four proposals were submitted this week to the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority for expanded service along the Nickel Plate rail line. The 37-mile line runs through Marion and Hamilton counties.
