Ginstling leaving Indianapolis Symphony after four years as CEO

6 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra CEO Gary Ginstling is leaving the ISO to become executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, the NSO announced Monday.

