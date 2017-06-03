Finding common ground: Center Grove honors educator
"She is a selfless professional who wants every student she teaches to reach the highest potential. She works hard to learn new strategies for instruction so that she can reach every student," said Craig Smith, principal of Center Grove Middle School Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkle whines
|9 hr
|Trumped Republicans
|11
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|9 hr
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|4
|White House hypes Pittsburgh Not Paris rally--T...
|9 hr
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|1
|Where's all the hot black women?
|18 hr
|Hes a Nasty dude
|4
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Fri
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Jun 1
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC