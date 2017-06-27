Fight between neighbors ends in gunfire in Johnson County
There are 3 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 17 hrs ago, titled Fight between neighbors ends in gunfire in Johnson County. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:
"We just know that we had multiple shots fired from both parties in this incident," Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said. Johnson Co Sheriff's Dept investigating shooting between 2 neighbors.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
No surprise there. Johnson county.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Johnson county last time I looked doesn't have a crime wave compared to inner city indianapolis and Gary Indiana or even Kokomo , I am guessing you think all rednecks live in johnson county,
Cruise around 38th street and downtown Indy or the west side of Indy stringtown and haughville if you want real violence and murder daily.
|
#4 1 hr ago
Yes Johnson county is full of trump supporting rednecks.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica...
|19 hr
|Maybe
|3
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|19 hr
|More Lies from Do...
|1
|Carrier sucks
|19 hr
|Carrier Scammed U...
|6
|Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files as ...
|19 hr
|Russia Holsters
|1
|Roger Stone set to testify next month in House ...
|20 hr
|Lock Him Up
|4
|Trump admits Russia interfered in our election
|20 hr
|DaveWoodJaBlowMe
|3
|Trumpcare vote postponed, Republicans in revolt
|20 hr
|Thank You G O P
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC