Fight between neighbors ends in gunfi...

Fight between neighbors ends in gunfire in Johnson County

There are 3 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 17 hrs ago, titled Fight between neighbors ends in gunfire in Johnson County. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

"We just know that we had multiple shots fired from both parties in this incident," Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said. Johnson Co Sheriff's Dept investigating shooting between 2 neighbors.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Faguely

Indianapolis, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
No surprise there. Johnson county.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Indythugs

Indianapolis, IN

#2 9 hrs ago
Johnson county last time I looked doesn't have a crime wave compared to inner city indianapolis and Gary Indiana or even Kokomo , I am guessing you think all rednecks live in johnson county,
Cruise around 38th street and downtown Indy or the west side of Indy stringtown and haughville if you want real violence and murder daily.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Faguely

Indianapolis, IN

#4 1 hr ago
Yes Johnson county is full of trump supporting rednecks.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica... 19 hr Maybe 3
Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa... 19 hr More Lies from Do... 1
Carrier sucks 19 hr Carrier Scammed U... 6
Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files as ... 19 hr Russia Holsters 1
Roger Stone set to testify next month in House ... 20 hr Lock Him Up 4
Trump admits Russia interfered in our election 20 hr DaveWoodJaBlowMe 3
Trumpcare vote postponed, Republicans in revolt 20 hr Thank You G O P 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC