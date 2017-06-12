Family of murdered Indy woman wants answers
INDIANAPOLIS The family of a woman who was murdered in a robbery last weekend on Indy's south side desperately hopes police finds those responsible. Military veteran Erin Mills, 34, was killed outside of her apartment Sunday morning in the 7200 block of Creekbrook Drive in the Southport Crossing apartment complex.
