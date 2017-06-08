Fairland bookkeeper to plead guilty to wire fraud, tax evasion
A Fairland woman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges in relation to alleged embezzling of $1.8 million from a small business where she was the bookkeeper, the U.S. attorney's office says. Julie Ann Ashman, 43, has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said in a news release.
