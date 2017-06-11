Ex-Indianapolis officer convicted in fatal crash a free man

A former Indianapolis police officer convicted of killing one motorcyclist and seriously injuring two others while driving drunk in his police cruiser was released from prison Sunday after serving about four years of his 16-year sentence. Bisard was on duty with a blood alcohol level of 0.19 percent - more than twice the legal limit - when his cruiser plowed into motorcycles stopped at a traffic light on the city's East Side in 2010.

