Dozens rally downtown, call for end t...

Dozens rally downtown, call for end to violence in Indianapolis

Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Dijon Anderson was a Warren Central senior who died from injuries in a shooting that killed another student and injured another teen. His family and friends were downtown on Saturday, taking part in a rally, calling for an end to violence in Indianapolis.

