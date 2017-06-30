Docs: Woman fought with ex over old Facebook post, stabbed him with sword at gas station

A woman ran into her ex-boyfriend at an Indianapolis gas station, began fighting with him over a Facebook post from four years ago, then stabbed him with a sword, according to court documents. According to court documents, she ran into her ex at the Shell Gas Station in the 1500 block of N. Illinois St. on the evening of June 27. The victim said she walked up to him while he was pumping gas at the station and said "What's up?" He said that she then began arguing about a Facebook post from four years ago.

